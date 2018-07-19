Musician makes national choir

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student Holly Evans has taken her musical success international, travelling to Asia with the New Zealand Secondary Students’ Choir.

The national choir for 13 to 18-year-olds, gathers the country’s best young voices to learn from some of New Zealand’s top vocal teachers, in a two-year tenure.

Holly successfully auditioned at the end of 2016.

The choir gathered in Auckland for rehearsals and a farewell concern on July 7.

Then, they travelled to Hong Kong to work with the Wah Yan College Kowloon Boys’ Choir on a commission from David Hamilton, supported by the Creative New Zealand Asia/New Zealand Co-commissioning Fund.

The choir previously met the Wah Yan College Choir at the 2016 International Choral Kathaumixw, where they won the choir of the world award, while being the guest choir.

The Hong Kong Baptist University Choir will also join the choir for the international premier of the commission.

Currently, the choir is attending the 2018 “Belt and Road” World Choir Festival in Hong Kong, until Thursday.

Here they will perform several concerts with other visiting choirs, and lead workshops in New Zealand music.

Then the group will head to Shanghai for three days and a performance at New Zealand Central (the public space for the consulate general for New Zealand in Shanghai) and work with local choirs including the Vienna Boys’ Choir.

Holly said she is most looking forward to connecting, through a mutual love of music, with singers, choirs and choral directors from all over the world.

The year 13 student has had a busy year, playing a lead role as Maria in the school’s sell-out production of West Side Story earlier in May.

“I haven’t been further than Indonesia before so I really have no idea what to expect and I’m really excited by that,” she said.