More than 100 decaying and dying trees to be removed

Dead and decaying pine trees along the edges of the South Brighton Domain estuary edge will be cut down.

More than 100 trees will face the axe over the next fortnight.

Erosion caused by the February 22, 2011, earthquake led to the seawater damaging the trees.

The removal of the trees has been debated since last year.

Coastal­-Burwood Community Board deputy chairman Tim Sintes said if the estuary edge had been protected, a lot of the trees would have been saved.

He said the board has been pushing for the estuary edge to be restored after the earthquake to prevent losing the trees.

It comes after an urgent meeting was held with the community board and a city council arborist recently in a bid to resolve the issue of dying trees.

Forty-eight small-to-medium trees and 56 large trees were identified by the arborist as needing to be removed because they were in poor condition.

City council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said from what was gathered, the cause of the death and decline of the trees relates to the area being flooded with seawater over the last few months.

“The trees are not able to handle the high salt content and are practically drying up,” he said.

Mr Rutledge said unfortunately the city council had no option but to remove the trees.

The board had a further urgent meeting on Wednesday with the Mr Rutledge to discuss repair the earthquake damage on the estuary.

Chairwoman Kim Money (left) said city council staff are looking to get a coastal engineer’s opinion on how the estuary can be approached.

She said funding is “apparently” an issue and city council staff are looking into the issue.

Ms Money said the “clear message” was she wanted to get across the fact all of this could have been avoided.

“It is because the earthquake-damaged reno mattresses has allowed the water from the estuary to flood over the land when we have those storms,” she said.