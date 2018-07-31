Mobile butcher rolls into Selwyn

A mobile butcher from Redwood has taken off in Rolleston.

Elite Meats owner Corey Winder has expanded his business by setting up a moveable butchery from a small truck.

Mr Winder, who has been a butcher since he was 19-years-old, said the reaction has been “amazing.”

“People have just been blown away by it,” he said.

The idea for the mobile butchery came from residents’ requests to have a shop in other places, such as Rolleston and West Melton.

“I thought, well, it’s not that easy to open a butcher shop, so I’ll see if I can get a mobile one going,” Mr Winder said.

He is selling the same products found in the Elite Meats store in Bush Inn.

“If we haven’t got it on the truck, then we take orders and we take the order out of whatever they want the following week,” Mr Winder said.

In March, Mr Winder was named in the all star team at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Northern Ireland. His team, the Pure South Sharp Blacks, finished second in the competition.

The mobile butcher will be open outside the South Point complex in Faringdon, Rolleston, on Thursdays, from 2-6.30pm, and 9am-5.30pm outside Vegeland on Marshland Rd on weekends.

“It’s one of those things, we’re trying to take small steps to get it right rather than rushing out to all these different places,” Mr Winder said.