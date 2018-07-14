Mazda extends SUV range

Slotting neatly between the CX-5 and CX-9, a new sport utility vehicle has just landed in New Zealand from Mazda.

With the nomenclature of CX-8, the newcomer is a seven-seat model based on the CX-9 platform, but slightly smaller. As opposed to the petrol engine of its stablemates, the three CX-8 models have a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine only.

While the CX-8’s external proportions are smaller than the CX-9, the designers have delivered an interior with similar dimensions that offers refined comfort for seven people. There is also plenty of storage throughout the cabin as well as four USB ports, essential for those Kiwi road trips to visit friends or family.

Adults and children will have no trouble getting in and out of the rear cabin courtesy of a wide door that opens to 80deg. The design of the second row of seating means it can easily be operated by children, making accessing the third row of seating easy.

Driver and passenger safety is at the forefront of all Mazda designed vehicles, and this continues with the CX-8 adopting a range of i-ACTIVSENSE safety features.

Intelligent speed assistance is included for the first time in a Mazda, and is standard across all CX-8 models. Linked to the Mazda radar cruise control, and using the navigation system and traffic sign recognition, ISA provides additional speed limiting warnings.

Those with an active lifestyle will appreciate the latest version of Mazda’s 140kW with 450Nm SKYACTIV-D 2.2L engine and the 2000kg (braked) towing capacity.

“The ability of the Mazda team in Japan to develop and enhance the technology of Mazda vehicles continues to impress,’’ Mazda New Zealand managing director, David Hodge said.

Pricing for the Mazda CX-8 ranges from $53,495 for the GSX (2WD) model to $62,495 for the Limited (AWD).