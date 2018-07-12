Marian College’s brightest talent showcased at charity concert

Marian College’s brightest and most colourful talent has been showcased in its annual variety concert and wearable arts show.

The school has raised more than $400 for Caritas – a Catholic organisation delivering aid, supporting development and advocating for justice around the world. The concert included theatre sports, choir, rock bands, jazz bands, dance including Indian and kapa haka as well as a wearable arts display.

Students studying food and nutrition provided refreshments for the evening.

Marian College teacher and organiser Ken Frame said the concert was a huge success with a “feel ­good” buzz about it.

“There was a high level of participation from students and the experience offered valuable lessons in working together and managing time around school work and other activities,” he said.

Mr Frame said feedback was positive with parents saying they were amazed at the quality of performances and how well the variety concert reflected the diversity of students and their talents. The show was a sell­out with about 200 people attending.