Māori names given to community boards

Community boards now have Māori names to reflect an increased awareness of the language and culture.

The seven community boards have been given names, which are to be added at the front of the current English ones. They also feature in their agendas.

“Ngāi Tahu relationship team have created the following names that reflects the wants of the rūnanga, and the desire to keep a Māori worldview towards naming each community board,” a city council spokeswoman said.

She said there had been an increase in awareness of te ao Māori (Māori worldview) by community board members and city council staff.

Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū/Banks Peninsula Community Board means the storehouse of Rākaihāutu. Rākaihāutu was one of the founding ancestors of Waitaha, an older South Island tribe, and explored the South Island’s mountains.

Lincoln University has a sculpture by Chris Booth made with stones commemorating his exploits.

The rest of the boards’ new names begin with Wai, which means waters.

The Coastal-Burwood Community Board’s new additional name is Waitai. Tai means shore.

Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board’s is Waikura – wai for waters and kura for leader.

Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board has Waihoro. Horo means rush or landslip.

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood’s is Waimāero, which translates to waters and springs.

Papanui-Innes was given Waipapa. Wai for waters and papa for land and space.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board was originally given Wainui, which meant waters and large and vast. But the board later requested it be changed to Waipuna.

Chairman Mike Mora said he was concerned there could be confusion with Wainui in Akaroa Harbour and respectfully asked if it could be changed.

He said Waipuna related to the various springs and wells in the ward, which also had the headwaters of three rivers, the Avon, Heathcote and Halswell.

“I personally think it’s a name that I hope our board will accept gratefully.”

The spokeswoman said the names did not cost anything to implement.

She said they joined a raft of other initiatives by the city council to increase awareness and use of the language and culture.

The city council offered four courses for its staff.

Reo 101 taught the language and pronunciation while the Treaty of Waitangi course looked at the history of the treaty and Māori and Pakeha relationships.

Ngai Tahu 101 looked at the history of the iwi, and Māori 101 taught basic tikanga and protocols.

The spokeswoman said the city council also promoted participation of Matariki and Māori Language Week.

Environment Canterbury has also given its proposed new wards for next year’s local body elections Maori names to reflect the characteristics of each area.

North Canterbury-Ōpukepuke means area of rolling hills, Mid-Canterbury-Ōpākihi is area of flat plains, and South Canterbury-Ōtuhituhi means area of rock drawings.

North Christchurch-Ōrei means area of wetlands while West Christchurch-Ōpuna is area of springs. Central Christchurch-Ōhoko reflects an area of trading and South Christchurch-Ōwhanga translates to an area of bays, inlets and harbours.