Man walks 16 km in the dark after losing friends

A 49-year-old man took an unexpectedly long walk last Saturday after getting separated from friends on Banks Peninsula.

Police found the man on Summit Rd about 1km short of the Hilltop Tavern at about 7pm on Saturday night.

He was almost 16km from his Little Akaloa starting point, and was “tired but still walking,” said Akaroa Police Senior Constable Tim Johnson.

The group of four friends had driven over from Christchurch to go hiking in Little Akaloa but, at some point, the man went in a different direction and when the other three returned to their parked vehicle in the late afternoon there was no sign of him.

In the fading light, the three failed to see a message scrawled into dust on the back windscreen: “Started walking.”

The three alerted police and began planning how to look for their friend.

Said Senior Constable Johnson: “Luckily a lady driving along the Summit Rd saw this guy walking about 5.30pm and stopped. He said his mates were coming to pick him up and she thought it was a bit odd so she notified the police and we put two and two together.”

The friends were reunited after they followed the police vehicle to their lost companion trudging along the roadside.

The incident was a good reminder to wait for your friends if you got separated rather than wandering off, Senior Constable Johnson said.