The Leithfield man who was crushed to death by the bus he was working on has been named.

He was Brent Antony Watkins, 55.

Police said emergency services were called to a Leithfield property at about 4.20pm on Tuesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is understood he was working on a bus at the time and became trapped by the bus, which has rolled or landed on him,” said a police statement.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.