Man critical after being hit by car in Christchurch

A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being found on the side of the road in the Avonside.

Police received a call around 2.30 this morning from a person who discovered the seriously injured man on Gloucester St near the Gayhurst Bridge.

A police spokesperson said he may have been hit by a car but the circumstances behind his injuries are not yet known.

Stuff reported the man was found after he was hit by a car.

Police are making inquiries. The Gayhurst Bridge remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Avondale Rd or Hills Rd are alternate routes

-NZ Herald