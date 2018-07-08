LTP delivers funding boost for Banks Peninsula projects

Multiple projects in the Bay Harbour News area were either brought forward or given extra funding in the Long Term Plan. Sarla Donovan reports.

A total of $3.5million for the repair and upgrade of the Diamond Harbour wharf has been set aside, and the work will now take place two years earlier than orginally planned. Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said the work was a “major capital project” which would make the wharf safer for elderly and less mobile people. Cr Turner said the money had been made available by extending the current funding timeframe for the Naval Point Development by two years. “There are some big projects in there that will require quite a bit of planning and community engagement and engagement with other groups as well. The good news is that the $10.5 million remains on budget for that first tranch of work and by smoothing it over a longer period of time, ( through to 2024/25 rather than 2022/23) we’ve been able to bring the Diamond Habour wharf forward.” Meanwhile $10 million for renewal of Akaroa wharf was confirmed in the LTP budget with design work expected to commence this year.

***

A $10 million wastewater treatment scheme for Wainui is back on track after being previously removed from the 10-year LTP. Cr Turner said he was pleased to see the project had been kept alive, after “raising expectations” among the community following consultation in 2015. The project is now scheduled for 2026-28 but Cr Turner said he would be looking to advance it further during future LTP consultations.

***

Funding of $80,000 has been put in place to support a dedicated park ranger based in the Banks Peninsula reserves, along with $50,000 of operational expenditure. “Having someone based there will be great for building relationships between groups on the peninsula,” Cr Turner said.

***

Capital expenditure of $13 million has been brought forward into 2026/7 and 2027/8; allowing the final Moncks Bay section of the coastal pathway to be completed. Heathcote ward city councillor Sara Templeton said they were hopeful of getting NZTA to find up to 50 percent of the cost, due to safety issues with that section of pathway “and because it is replacement for one taken away due to rockfall remediation.” She said now the funding was within the city council’s 10-year budget, and should NZTA funding be forthcoming, the city council would have the option of bringing that money further forward again.

***

Additional funding of $143,000 will go towards surveying work and public consultation on the the future of baches at Taylors Mistake beach and Boulder Bay. A working group headed by Cr Templeton is developing a proposal to go out for consultation in a few months. “It’s important that all of the information we have is accurate and that we go through a thorough process to ensure that any decisions we make are good ones,” Cr Templeton said.

