Little River Band, Jon Stevens and Leo Sayer to headline 2019 Selwyn Sounds

Soft rock paragons the Little River Band will headline the Selwyn Sounds music festival in March.

Dubbed by Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey as the “best singing band in the world,” their playlist includes vintage classics like Cool Change, Lonesome Loser and Take it Easy on Me.

Now into its third year, Selwyn Sounds has become a must-attend for Canterbury music fans, and brings huge spin-off benefits to the Selwyn district, and particularly Lincoln, where the event is

held.

More than 7000 attended the inaugural event but numbers jumped to a sellout 10,000 this year.

For its third incarnation, Leo Sayer takes the stage – he of You Make Me Feel Like Dancing fame. Sayer has performed everywhere from Moscow to New York’s Central Park and London’s Royal Albert Hall in his 40-year career.

Former 80s pop wonderboy, INXS frontman and Noiseworks singer Jon Stevens is part of a stellar line-up of talent which also includes one of Australian rock music’s most enduring artists Ross Wilson, who continues to win acclaim both as a solo performer and as songwriter of popular classics such as Eagle Rock and A Touch of Paradise.

Legendary Kiwi music makers Midge Marsden and Peter Urlich are guaranteed to entertain the crowds.

And hits like Gutter Black, Blue Lady and Walking in the Light will be belted out by a ‘who’s who’ of the New Zealand music scene known as The Golden Kiwis, which includes Harry Lyon from Hello Sailor and Rikki Morris from Crocodiles.

Selwyn Sounds promoter

David Parlane said it was the most extensive range for Selwyn Sounds.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Lincoln Domain.

•Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 5, from www.selwynsounds.co.nz