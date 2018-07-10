Lincoln Combined taste UC top four

Lincoln Combined did their UC Championship playoff hopes plenty of good with a 40-21 bonus point win over Waimea Combined at Lincoln High School on Saturday.

It wasn’t always pretty but the five competition points kept them in third heading into the fortnight school holiday break.

Lincoln made the most of home ground advantage to score three unanswered tries to start the game. Wayde van Vuuren, Wil Gualter and Hamish Turnbull all scored to have Lincoln Combined race out to a 19-0 advantage

Thoughts of an easy game proved incorrect as Waimea showed plenty of fight and Lincoln’s ill discipline, capped with a Gualter yellow card for a high tackle, keeping the visitors in the match. Once restored to 15 men early in the second half, tries to Cole Spinks and Gualter secured the match and a crucial four-try bonus point.

Coach Mike Wilson said his team started the way they hoped but were guilty of switching off and not going the basics.

“I think we stopped trying to do our jobs and tried to play too much rugby.”

“We scored a couple of easy tries and I’m not sure but maybe that’s what caused us to get too loose with things,” Wilson said.

Many of the players will go back and play Ellesmere representative rugby during the school holidays. The team will next play St Bede’s at St Bede’s College on July 28. A win in that game will go a long way to securing a semi-final spot.

In other games – Nelson College 25, St Thomas 11; Christ’s College 69, Aoraki Combined 7; Rangiora HS 47, Mid Canterbury Combined 27; MBC 19, TBHS 17; CBHS 28, STAC 22; St Bede’s 31, SBHS 21.

Points table – CBHS 48, Christ’s 39, Lincoln Combined 37, St Bede’s 35, Nelson College 32, St Andrew’s 28, Rangiora HS 28, MBC 26, SBHS 26, St Thomas’ 26, TBHS 15, Waimea Combined 11, Roncalli Combined 5, Mid Canterbury Combined 2.