Lincoln Combined maintain third place

Lincoln Combined’s habit of winning close games continued on Saturday when they beat St Andrew’s College 19-15 at Lincoln High.

Two second half tries to captain Wil Gualter helped Lincoln Combined consolidate third on the UC Championship table and get the team their fifth straight win.

It is their fourth win under four points this season. Lincoln Combined have seven wins from nine game and have 32 points.

They are two points ahead of fourth-placed St Bede’s College and five points ahead of St Andrew’s in fifth.

Lincoln Combined coach Mike Wilson said his team made their best start to a game this season, but after trailing 12-7 at half-time, it was the class of Gualter and some stern defence which got them home.

“That’s the thing that’s impressed me the most this year, the way we just stick to our task,” he said. “Tactically, I thought we were very good early on, our option taking and kicking game really impressed me.”

It was a strong tackle on the goal line from replacement back Cole Spinks which preserved the lead late in the piece. St Andrew’s had a superior maul all game but with back-to-back penalties, they chose to scrum as opposed to use their lineout drive.

“That sort of win against a good rugby school really means a lot to our boys,” Wilson said. “I think the boys are really thriving on working hard to win their games.

“They’re working hard for each other and it’s creating a good atmosphere at trainings.”

Wilson said he was impressed with the locking combination of Sean Lemon and Sam Scott, as well as the defensive efforts of Josh Brown at centre.

Lincoln’s will play Waimea Combined at home on Saturday in a game they will be favoured to win against the 12th-placed team in the competition.