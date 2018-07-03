Libraries running eSports competition

The city council libraries are jumping on the eSports band wagon by running a tournament for teenagers this month.

The Linwood, Papanui and Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre libraries are hosting the basketball and football computer game tournament for young gamers aged 12 and over during the school holidays.

Youngsters can flex their fingers for the tip-off or kick-off as they vie for the NBA or FIFA-based tournament titles – and some prizes.

“In preparation for the opening of the new Central Library, Tūranga, we have canvassed the views of more than 500 Christchurch teenagers to find out which activities our libraries need to deliver,” said city council outreach and learning team leader Julianne Pask.

“There was an overwhelming vote for group gaming activities,” Ms Pask said.

“As one youngster pointed out ‘there needs to be an incentive for teenagers to go to the library, because so much stuff is accessible at home’.

“So the eSports Tournament provides the opportunity for like-minded teens who love gaming to meet at the library.”

City council libraries and information head Carolyn Robertson hopes the tournament underlines the role of a modern library as a community hub, broadening their appeal to a new generation of users.

“Our libraries are evolving to meet the needs of today, providing equal access for all to books, information, learning, entertainment – and greater community connections,” she said.

FIFA game fans can head to the Papanui Library and Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre on Monday, 9 July, while Linwood Library will host the basketball eSports on Tuesday, 17 July.

Both events will run from 2pm to 5pm. To make a booking, phone 941 7923.