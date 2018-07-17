Letters: Redcliffs School swap still causing controversy

Demolition work about to start as Redcliffs School site swap begins

Craig Minehan – Like many others, I am bemused, astounded and angry that the Redcliffs School principal and the board of trustees failed to stand up to the bullying Ministry of Education when they decreed that Redcliffs School could only survive if it were relocated to what was once a rubbish dump, with ongoing flooding issues, possible tsunami risk, and arguably not what the majority of locals want!

It is very clear to anyone with half a brain that the existing site is absolutely the best place for the school. It’s safe, solid (non-toxic) ground, well above sea level, fairly well sheltered from the wind, with no danger from rockfall. The board and principal have stated that “we had no choice,” and that it was “the quickest way to get the children back to a school in Redcliffs.”

Well, they did have a choice, but they chose to give in rather than continue the good fight they began, and if they think it will be the fastest option, once the gravy-train of consultants, geo-tech engineers, etc start poking around in the boggy minefield that is Redcliffs Park . . . it may well take an awful lot longer than they think.

Redcliffs School board of trustees chairman Darren Fidler responds

For the benefit of those who are taking the time to write in to the paper now, I hope they do not forget the thousands of voluntary hours that went in to avoiding the closure of our school.

These hours were given willingly on top of full time jobs (including keeping a great school thriving off site) and all the other commitments that our community have. We were fortunate enough to have dozens of experts helping us across a broad range of disciplines from geotechnical to political, from legal to media and many others besides.

The vast majority of this help was voluntary, and if we didn’t know what we needed to, we researched it so that we could have an informed opinion. Much of the work we undertook is fully documented in the three submissions we made to the government.

We have explained many times how we have always endeavoured to do what is best for the future of our school, whilst continuing to maintain an outstanding quality of learning in the here and now in spite of all of the adverse impacts that uncertainty is having. Perhaps the long hours, sleepless nights, significant stress levels and hours of meetings are not obvious in this publicly available documentation.

We can’t change the past, we’ve demonstrated to our tamariki, our community and wider New Zealand what you can do if you work hard, take the time to understand all of the issues and constraints and keep your end goal in mind: returning our school to our community.

We at last have this certainty of a school in Redcliffs, with the build process proceeding well, thanks to the thousands of hours of dedicated and selfless volunteers. We’d like to take the opportunity to thank these people again.