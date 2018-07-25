Letters: Just put in a stop sign

Malcolm Smith responds to an article about the New Zealand Transport Agency‘s decision to turn down a plea for a stop sign at the Waimakariri Gorge Rd and State Highway 73 intersection

I read your article in Selwyn Times about the stop sign at Waddington with great interest. Afterwards I felt compelled to write my first ever letter to a paper in response.

I see that the New Zealand Transport Agency has turned down a plea from Waddington residents for a stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 73 and Waimakariri Gorge Rd.

If this T-intersection doesn’t qualify for a stop sign, can anyone please explain how the intersection of Weedons Rd and Springston-Rolleston Rd does? This is a T-intersection with clear vision in both directions.

It is where about 95 per cent of the traffic compelled to stop on Weedons Rd turn left into Springston-Rolleston Rd, so the least dangerous turn. And the traffic they are waiting for is already slowing down for the major intersection with Shands Rd only 50m further on. Surely, if there was ever a case for a give way sign this is it. There are numerous examples of far more dangerous intersections in the area that are currently controlled by give way signs but would be far better served by stop signs.

Jan and John Zervos write about the permanent chlorination of the Sheffield-Waddington water supplies being fast-tracked to prevent E. coli

Chlorine is a fraudulent solution to a fraudulent problem instigated by a separatist faction now working within our bureaucracies assisted by years of unconscious neglect of general maintenance. It’s been fast-tracked here in Canterbury, which has one of, if not the last, bastion of a significant pure public water source. Why and who is constantly pushing this agenda? Why is the district council, aided by the Canterbury District Health Board, so intent on following Christchurch’s chlorination?

What is the true nature of the accumulative effects of chlorine? Until everyone decides that unadulterated water in our streams, aquifers and bodies is what we truly choose to see, then that is what we’ll have. Too busy, too lazy, too scared, doesn’t affect me (private wells), too tired, too distracted, too negative (can’t be done), too apathetic (don’t care). No excuses. Think about it. This time it’s got to be everyone helping everyone.

Readers respond to an article about the district council spending more than $40,000 to decontaminate some houses on Ritso St

Princess Consuela B’nana Hammock – Contaminated with meth? Was it like growing in the walls?

Johannes van Kuijk Maria – I thought only manufacture of meth needs decontamination?