KidsFest parade: Disco, food trucks and pimp your pram

End the school holidays on a light note this weekend by joining in the fun and festivities of the More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade on Saturday night.

The parade takes kids on a night-time journey through central Christchurch and is one of the most popular KidsFest events.

This year’s parade starts from Cathedral Square and will move down Worcester Boulevard before turning left into Cambridge Tce.

The parade route then follows the Avon to Cashel Sts where it will move through the Bridge of Remembrance before ending at The Terraces.

At The Terraces there will be a festival atmosphere with fire performers and the Takumi drummers in action and free hot chocolate provided by More FM, on a first in, first served basis. There will also be a kids disco dance party and light show.

If you pimp your pram, bring along a lantern you have made or don some wearable light art you will be in to win some great spot prizes.

“The parade is a spectacular finale to KidsFest and we really hope people will get into spirit of the occasion by bringing along their homemade lanterns or a decorated torch,’’ said city council events and arts Manager Karena Finnie.

“The parade begins at 5.30pm but there will be food trucks and entertainment in the Square from 4.30pm so wrap up warm and come along and be part of the fun.’’

Getting there

If you’re planning on going to the parade by car, be aware that:

Cathedral Square west of Colombo Street and along Worcester Boulevard to Cambridge Terrace will be closed to traffic from 4.30 to 6.30pm.

The Hereford St bridge will be closed to traffic for 10 to 15 minutes between approximately 5.35 and 5.50pm while the parade passes through.

Oxford Tce between Lichfield St and Hereford St will also be closed to traffic between 4.30 and 6.30pm.

For information on best places to park, check out ccc.govt.nz/parking.

If you are planning on taking the bus, the Bus Interchange is a short five minute walk from both Cathedral Square and The Terraces. You can find timetable and route information at metroinfo.co.nz.

There is plenty of on and off-street bike parks available if you are planning on biking to the parade.