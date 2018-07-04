Kendrew hits 58 in Hillmorton’s first win

Filled with emotion and a hot-hand, Hillmorton High School basketball captain Ihaia Kendrew stepped up in a big way.

The 17-year-old, motivated by the imminent departure of his coach, former Canterbury Rams captain Marques Whippy, scored 58 points to lead his team to their first win of the McDonald’s Thomson Trophy secondary school competition – a 91-83 victory over Burnside. Kendrew, who lives in Halswell, broke two competition records in the clash, most points and most three pointers made with 11.

“We spoke about needing to play hard, with pride and passion before the game,” Kendrew said. “Marques has done a lot for us and showed us how to be better players and how to be men.”

Kendrew beat his previous best tally of 43, while moving his team to ninth overall after knocking over eighth-placed Burnside.

Kendrew scored 23 points in the first quarter but it wasn’t until he nailed three consecutive jump shots in the last two minutes that the game was safe.

“Burnside came back at us, I think they were down by a point at that stage, so it was important to make some shots like that.”

Kendrew said his team had struggled to foot-it in the top division after being promoted.

“We are a small school so to be able to match up with the bigger schools and see how we match up has been good for us.”

The point guard has been part of the Canterbury under-17 and under-19 set-ups in the past and said he’d like to chase a college scholarship in the United States next year.

“Marques played college basketball there and he always spoke about the importance of education,” he said.

“To go over there and have a new experience with really good players is something I would like to do.”