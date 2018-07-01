If you thought moving house was bad, try moving a library

More than a million books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, archives and other resources will be transferred to the new $92 million central library for its opening later this year.

It will be one of the largest moving projects the city council has ever done.

City council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said about 61,000 library resources would be transferred to Tūranga from Central Peterborough Library. Another 37,000 would go there from Central Manchester, she said.

“In addition, collections currently in storage, including the archives collection, will also move to Tūranga,” she said. “This will be one of the biggest moves undertaken by the council, on a larger scale than most moves the council has overseen to date.”

Tūranga, which is being built on the corner of Gloucester and Colombo Sts, will open in the third quarter of this year.

Ms Robertson said the logistics around the move had been planned, with a moving company engaged.

“The relocation work includes moving collections and retained assets from four locations and staff from Peterborough and Manchester Street Libraries and the timeframe is currently being scoped.”

Ms Robertson said Tūranga’s IT and audio-visual fit out was projected to cost $4.17 million.

It will have technologies such as 3D printers, a laser cutter, sewing machines, audio and video recording facilities, and virtual reality devices. That cost did not include installing a 7m interactive touch wall, which would be the largest in the country.

Last month the city council got a slap on the wrist from the Ombudsman for not releasing the touch wall’s cost to the Taxpayers’ Union. The Taxpayers’ Union complained to the Ombudsman, which then requested it be released.

The city council is deciding whether to do so in consultation with the Ombudsman and the provider, Gibson Group, which wanted the information to remain confidential.

New library stock, which is shared around all the city’s libraries, currently being sent to Central Manchester and Central Peterborough would be diverted to Tūranga once it opens.

Ms Robertson said that would equate to about nine per cent of all new stock added to the network, which annually, costs about $400,000.

Both Peterborough and Manchester Libraries are currently leased by the city council, which would not be renewed when Tūranga opened. All the resources and staff from both will also be transferred.

The five-storey Tūranga would have a hands-on technology and innovation zone, a cafeteria, 200-seat community arena, activity rooms, an exhibition space, meeting rooms, two outdoor terraces and a playground.