Identity of teen accused of killing Oliver Johnston remains secret

The identity of a teenager charged with murdering a 20-year-old man, whose body was found on a Canterbury lifestyle block after a two-day police hunt, will remain a secret for at least two more months.

The 18-year-old man is accused of killing Oliver Johnston, aka Oliver Greene, from Christchurch, between June 23 and June 28.

When he first appeared at Christchurch District Court earlier this month, a judge granted interim name suppression on grounds of extreme hardship and preservation of fair trial rights after an application by defence counsel James Rapley. Name suppression would have to be argued more fully at the next appearance, the judge said.

The teen was remanded without plea in custody to the High Court in Christchurch to today.

Rapley today asked for a further remand as there was more disclosure coming from the police.

He also sought continued interim name suppression, which was granted by Justice Gerald Nation. Submissions relating to name suppression and the reasons for it being granted were also suppressed by the judge today.

The teen was remanded in custody without plea to September 21.

Police confirmed Johnston was found at the rural Woodend Beach property, 20kms north of Christchurch, two days after detectives rushed to the Jelfs Rd property following reports a body was there.

It took intense specialist searches to find the body.

Johnston’s family has asked for privacy.

-NZ Herald