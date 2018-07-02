Hospital shuttle service starts at Lichfield St parking building

Christchurch hospital’s park and ride service has left its potholed Deans Ave base to restart in a city council car parking building.

The new service starts today in the Lichfield St car parking building. People can now park undercover in the central city car park and shuttle directly to the hospital.

It comes after a barrage of complaints over the Deans Ave car park, known for its inadequate shelter and potholes.

“We have extended the first-hour free parking offer at the Lichfield Street parking building through until the end of January next year so that will help keep the costs down for those taking advantage of the new shuttle service,” said city councillor Pauline Cotter.

“We know that finding a park by the hospital can, at times, be difficult we trust this new initiative will make a positive difference for patients and visitors,” Cr Cotter said.

How to catch the shuttle

Drive in at 33 Lichfield St, take a ticket, park anywhere there’s a space, and catch a ride to Christchurch Hospital from the waiting area on Level 2A.

The shuttle will bring you back to Level 2A after your appointment

Pay before you return to your car, and drive out.

The parking building has lifts and stairs between all floors. The pay station on the ground floor takes cash and cards or use the pay station on Level 2A for cards only.

Prefer to walk?

It’s roughly a 10 minute walk from the Lichfield Street Car Park building to the hospital. Yellow route markers have been erected along the best walking route to help people find their way.

If you decide to walk, due to the current road works, it is recommended you exit the parking building onto Cashel Mall and walk along Cashel St to Montreal St, through the Memorial Arch.

Turn left into Montreal St and then right onto Cambridge Tce where you can follow the river to the footbridge by the Antigua boat sheds. The footbridge leads across to the hospital campus.

For more information see cdhb.health.nz/parking or call 0800 555 300.