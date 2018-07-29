Higgins lands US scholarship

Canterbury Rams basketballer, Tom Higgins will swap his aunty’s St Albans home for a scholarship at Texas A and M International next month.

The 18-year-old who moved the Christchurch to improve his game and push for an American scholarship under Rams coach Mark Dickel, in 2017, said it was the culmination of his hard work.

“It’s fair to say my time at the Rams has shaped me into the player I am and helped me get this opportunity,” Higgins said.

The 6 foot 6 inch small forward will link up with the Texas A and M International Dustdevils on a four year scholarship to the NCAA division two school.

Before that he will be part of the Junior Tall Blacks squad, along with teammate Max Darling, which will travel Bangkok and compete in the FIBA Under 18 Asian Championship, starting August 5.

Originally for Te Awamutu, Higgins has made the New Zealand under-16, under-18 teams.

Higgins is deciding what he will study but is leaning towards psychology.

He said Texas A and M proved to be the best fit for him/

“We had a few schools that were interested but Texas A and M were forward in trying to pursue me and they said they wanted me which made them very appealing.

Higgins picked basketball over rugby when he made the national under-16 team.

He said he wanted to return to the Rams at the end of his study and push his claims for national honours.

“This is obviously a great opportunity for me and it would be great to be able to come back and give back to an organisation that’s helped me so much,” he said.