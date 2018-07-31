Hickford’s goal-scoring frenzy

St Andrew’s College striker Declan Hickford’s right boot is showing no signs of failing him.

The 17-year-old has scored 29 goals in eight games in the Connetics first XI secondary school competition, including seven last week in a 9-2 win over Lincoln High School that lifted his team to third.

He has scored 90 goals for the first XI since debuting four years ago. The tally is believed to be a school record and, with four games to go in the competition, plus a national secondary schools campaign still to come, Hickford is likely to hit triple figures at some point.

“There are times when I think to myself that the great run I’ve had must come to an end at some point, but that’s my job – to score goals,” he said.

Hickford, who has been a regular in Canterbury age-group teams, is in his first season with the Selwyn United Mainland Premier League team.

The Westmorland resident said he is loving the challenge of matching up against the men.

“The physicality is clearly something that takes time to adjust to, but also matching that with the speed of play,” he said.

“Sometimes the secondary school games can be played at a friendly-type pace and that’s certainly not the case with the MPL teams.”

Hickford said his next individual focus would be on trying to earn a United States scholarship.

“To get a quality education while testing my skills against a high standard of play would be something I’d like to do,” he said.