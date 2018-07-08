Heathcote pupils’ cooking success

Two pupils from Heathcote Valley School have won a place in a nationwide cooking competition with a creole dish from Reunion Island, east of Madagascar.

The pair qualified for the Root to Tip final in Wellington next month where chef Al Brown will feature as head judge to crown this year’s winners.

The Root to Tip competition has gone national after last year’s trial in Canterbury proved a roaring success.

Otis Swallow and Noah Cobby from Diamond Harbour School won the inaugural competition.

Year 6 pupils Nia McDonald and Jean Taylor competed against six other teams from Canterbury to take the regional crown with their ‘Choko Gratin’ and ‘Rhubumble Crumble.’

The pupils had to grate, slice, cook and plate a creative and delicious vegetable-based meal from ‘root to tip’ – leaving little or no food waste.

Team manager and number one fan Rosamund McDonald will accompany the pair to Wellington where they’ll go head to head with 20 other budding food enthusiasts from around the country.

Ms McDonald said the gratin recipe came through the mother of a friend from Reunion Island, an elderly lady in her 90s.

“Creole cooking uses lots of garlic and thyme and choko is very common there. Ours actually came from Gisborne because the season here was cut short with all the rain. Everything else was sourced from our gardens as much as possible.”

The Rhubumble Crumble was an all-local seasonal affair made from the next door neighbour’s rhubarb, apple, lemons and Heathcote honey.

They were ecstatic about the win after practising hard all week, Ms McDonald said.

“I’ve just been so proud of the girls because they’ve worked so hard. To have this sort of success it’s got them really excited and confident.”

The final is on August 2 with the winning pupils each receiving a $1,000 account with RaboDirect, plus one-year free membership to the Garden to Table programme for their school and a range of other kitchen items.