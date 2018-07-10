Harcourts to open in Lincoln

Lincoln’s growing population has attracted another real estate company – Harcourts.

Harcourts Four Seasons Realty will open an office in the former Westpac bank site in Gerald St in September.

Four Seasons principal officer James Twiss said they are “really excited” about the opportunity and they’re keen to be part of the community and do their part to help out.

Mr Twiss said they made the decision to open an office in Lincoln following district council statistics which showed the predicted growth in the area.

“Seven thousand five hundred people with a reasonably active real estate market was an obvious place to put an office, but the fact there’s potential growth in there also was something that sort of interested us,” he said.

The average sale price of a house in Lincoln over the past year ending in June was $601,000.

Mr Twiss said most house hunters tend to be families who are looking for are looking for four-bedroom, two-bathroom houses.

However, he said there is still a market for smaller units with developments in Barton Fields which has a precinct for people aged over 55-years-old.

“We’re seeing really strong growth in that two-bedroom, two-bathroom, over-55s market and the people buying in there tend to be coming off rural lots south of Lincoln,” Mr Twiss said.

He believes that market will continue to grow as the population ages.

Mr Twiss said it’s still to be decided how many people will work in the Lincoln office but it will be looking to hire local people.

He said Westpac had been making its final changes to the building and construction by Harcourts started last week.

“We’re expecting it’s probably going to be a two-month sort of fit out to get the thing up to where we need it to be,” Mr Twiss said.

Ross Mitchell, who lives in Lincoln, will be managing the office.