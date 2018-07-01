Hall on the rise at Risingholme

Work has started on the repair and strengthening of earthquake-damaged Risingholme Hall in Opawa.

The single-storey timber framed hall suffered damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Work began at the start of this month and a plan is being worked on to try and save an English oak tree near the site.

Earthquake strengthening will be carried and engineered steel beams will be added to tie the walls into the roof along with bracing in the walls and ceilings.

The kitchen and toilets will be refurbished and it will be repainted. The restoration is expected to finish in April.

A repair and partial rebuild of the historic two-storey Risingholme Homestead began in February and is expected to be complete in January.

The 153-year-old category 2 heritage building was damaged in an arson attack in 2016.

Several archaeological finds have been discovered in the homestead since restoration began, including newspapers dating back to 1910 and pieces of glass and china.

These have been removed and will be investigated by an archaeologist.