Hagley Park group established

Issues affecting Hagley Park will be dealt with by a new group when it meets for the first time next month.

The Hagley Park Reference Group will make recommendations directly to the city council on matters to do with the park, including proposed events, developments, leases and resource consents.

“The purpose of the group is to provide a sounding board for community views and preferences in relation to proposed use developments, events and activities taking place within the boundaries of Hagley Park,” a city council report said.

Representation has been offered to Sport Canterbury, ChristchurchNZ, Hands off Hagley, Christchurch Civic Trust, Ngai Tahu, Canterbury Horticultural Society, Heritage New Zealand, Christchurch Youth Council, Department of Conservation, Age Concern, Disability New Zealand and the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board.