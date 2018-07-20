Guide to your sporting weekend

Hawkins Trophy metro rugby

It will be semi-final time in the Hawkins Trophy, plate and bowl sections on Saturday.

Lincoln University will look to keep their campaign for a second piece of silverware alive when they welcome Sydenham to their home ground, while Christchurch will host New Brighton.

The plate final four will see the University of Canterbury welcome High School Old Boys to Ilam Fields and Sumner will host Marist Albion at St Leonards Park.

The bowl semi-finals will see Shirley host Linwood at Burwood Park and Burnside host Belfast at Burnside Park.

CPL men’s hockey

With the winners of the Porritt Cup titles decided, CPL hockey returns on Saturday after a two-week break for both the men and women.

Harewood have a commanding 10-point lead in the men’s competition, but second through to sixth is separated by just four points.

Third-placed Carlton-Redcliffs will look to upset the competition leaders when they challenge Harewood on Saturday.

Fifth-placed University could crunch the middle of the table further if they can upset second-placed Marist.

Fourth-placed Southern United will face cellar-dwellers Hornby as they look to maintain their top four spot.

CPL women’s hockey

The top four looks settled in the women’s competition, with six points separating fourth and fifth.

Top-of-the-table Carlton-Redcliffs will be challenged by third-placed Harewood.

HSOB-Burnside will look to maintain second place when they take on H and B Avon, while the battle for the wooden spoon will see Hornby face Southern. Marist have a bye.

Southern League football

There will be a full round of Southern League action over the weekend,

There will be only one game played in Christchurch, with Coastal Spirit hosting Nomads United at Cuthberts Green at 2pm on Saturday.

Cashmere Technical will hit the road to face Southland United on Sunday at 1pm. Ferrymead Bays will travel to Dunedin to take on Dunedin Technical on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nelson Suburbs will host Queenstown AFC at Saxton Fields on Saturday at 3pm.

Massetti Cup rugby league

Round 13 of the Massetti Cup will see those on the cusp of semi-final action fighting for valuable competition points.

Halswell are currently sitting in fourth and will need to upset the form guide if they want to ease the pressure put on them by the chasing pack. They will face undefeated Linwood at Halswell Domain.

Fifth-placed Aranui will have a difficult task against second-placed Hornby at Leslie Park.

Third-placed Northern Bulldogs will host seventh-placed Papanui at Murphy Park and lowly Riccarton will welcome Celebration to Crosbie Park.