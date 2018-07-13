Guide to the weekend sporting action

Though many eyes will be glued to the television for the FIFA final, there is plenty happening on local sports fields. Jacob Page looks at the weekend ahead.

Massetti Cup rugby league

With just three rounds of the regular season left, the top four looks relatively set. Linwood Keas, Northern Bulldogs and Hornby Panthers are all set to play semi-finals, and even the fourth-placed Halswell Hornets need just one win from three games to wrap up fourth. Celebration Lions face a tough task when they welcome the Hornby Panthers. The Keas will look to keep their unbeaten run alive when they face the Bulldogs in the match of the round at Linwood Park on Saturday. Papanui Tigers will host Riccarton Knights and the Hornets will host the Aranui Eagles.

Southern League football

Only two games will be played in the Southern League this weekend, thanks to Chatham Cup commitments. Cashmere Technical will take on Dunedin’s Roslyn Wakari in the knockout competition. In the Southern League Nomads will hit the road to take on Dunedin Technical, while Queenstown host Southland United.

Metro premier rugby

The final round of the Hawkins Trophy will see University and New Brighton battle for the last remaining top six play-off spot. A win for fifth-placed University would see them leapfrog New Brighton, while New Brighton will be trying to push their claim for third in an effort to avoid the top qualifier in the semi-final next week. Currently that would be Lincoln University. They will travel to third-placed Sydenham, while Christchurch travel to Sumner. In the bottom six competition, only Linwood is out of contention for the semi-finals. Marist Albion will look to finish the round-robin with a perfect record when they take on Linwood. Fifth-placed Burnside will look to keep their play-off hopes alive against Shirley at Burnside Park and fourth-placed Belfast will host third-placed High School Old Boys.

Porritt Cup hockey

The men’s and women’s finals of the Porritt Cup will be played between Harewood and Carlton Redcliffs on Saturday. The competition is played during the school holidays as premier teams have players away at various tournaments. In the men’s competition, Harewood will go in as favourites, having won all three of their Porritt Cup games, while Carlton-Redcliffs have two wins and a loss. The women’s final will see two unbeaten teams face each other.