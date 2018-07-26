Guide to the weekend sporting action

Metro rugby – Hawkins Trophy finals

The curtain comes down on the Christchurch Metro rugby season with three finals on Saturday. Lincoln University will look to grab two trophies this season when they face New Brighton at Rugby Park in the Hawkins Trophy decider. Marist Albion will play High School Old Boys at Ed Mac Park in the plate final and Shirley will host Burnside at Burwood Park.

Rugby League – Massetti Cup

All eyes will be on Cuthberts Green and Leslie Park in the final round of the Massetti Cup on Saturday. The battle for fourth will be the most intriguing story line. Halswell Hornets have a two-point advantage on Celebration Lions for fourth spot, but if Celebration can beat second-placed Northern Bulldogs and the Hornets lose to third-placed Hornby Panthers, then Celebration can sneak into the play-offs on points difference.

The only fly in that ointment is both Hornby and Northern will be trying to win themselves to secure second on the ladder and a home semi-final. Round-robin winners Linwood Keas will look to go through the regular season undefeated when they face Papanui Tigers at Linwood Park, while Aranui and Riccarton will do battle at Wainoni Park.

Football – Southern League

A heavyweight showdown between Cashmere Technical and Dunedin Technical will headline the fourth round of the Southern League at the weekend. Both teams are eyeing top spot on the ladder and a win for either on Sunday at Garrick Memorial Park will achieve that. There are two other games in Christchurch with Ferrymead Bays hosting Nelson Suburbs at English Park on Sunday, while Nomads will welcome Southland United to Tulett Park on Sunday. Coastal Spirit will hit the road on Saturday to play Queenstown AFC in Queenstown.

Hockey – men’s and women’s CPL

The top teams in the men’s CPL will be looking to firmly entrench themselves in the top four at the weekend. Top-of-the-table Harewood will face fifth-placed Fendalton-Avon. Marist will look to maintain second spot when they take on bottom-placed Hornby. Fourth-placed Carlton-Redcliffs will face a tricky game against University in sixth. Third-placed Southern will face seventh-placed High School Old Boys.

In the women’s CPL, High School Old Boys will have the chance to join Carlton-Redcliffs at the top of the table. Carlton-Redcliffs will have a bye so if HSOB can beat Southern they will join them on 25 competition points. Fourth-placed Marist will host six-placed Hornby and third-placed Harewood will battle fifth-placed H and B Avon.