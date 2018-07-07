Grizz could be a TV bowls star

Rugby legend Alex Wyllie could be back on TV to compete in what is being labelled the T20 cricket equivalent of bowls.

Wyllie and two other Woodend club members are vying to play in a new nationwide, televised competition, launched by Bowls NZ, called Bowls3Five.

The 73-year-old took up bowls five years ago and is now a regular fixture in the Woodend inter-club team.

Woodend won the club of the year award at the recent Bowls Canterbury Awards.

Said Wyllie: “Once I finished with rugby I started playing more often . . . I never thought I’d get into it as much as I am now.”

Wyllie, known for his uncompromising attitude on the rugby field, is a little more sedate on the bowling green. “Sometimes I do feel like giving myself an uppercut though. I can get quite vocal but I’m more likely to yell at my own team than the opposition.”

Bowls3Five will see six club teams from throughout New Zealand compete in a live to air competition on Sky Sport for six weeks from October 23.

The teams to compete in the new competition are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

If all goes to plan, Wyllie will be joined in the Woodend team by Jenny Anderson, who is a second year player that has already won Canterbury year one and two player titles, and Na Katae, a former New Brighton rugby forward.