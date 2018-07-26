Grace leads Lincoln to Hawkins Trophy final

The versatile Cullen Grace scored a crucial try on the hour to help propel Lincoln University to a 36-24 win over Sydenham in their metro premier rugby semi-final at Lincoln on Saturday.

Lincoln University will play New Brighton for the Hawkins Trophy at Rugby Park on Sunday.

With the scores locked at 17-17, Grace (left), who went from blindside flanker to No 8 for the final 20min, took the ball off the back of a 5m scrum and was going to score by the posts, or die in the attempt.

He was brought down just short of the line but stretched out a big right hand and planted the ball exactly where he’d planned.

That was the spark Lincoln needed.

A couple of minutes later, hooker Nic Souchon was across after sweeping lead-up play. Before long Caleb Makene was the beneficiary of a tackle-busting surge down the right by Connor Garden-Bachop.

Sydenham had a consolation try close to full-time when slippery fullback Dan Fransen speared through after the forwards had done the hard work.

There was much more to Grace’s play than his try. The former Timaru Boys’ High School captain put a lot of work in around the park and won a good deal of lineout ball, especially in the first half.

Connor Gordon, back after an injury break, was constantly busy as he ranged off the open side of the scrum. His pace gave Lincoln another early try. Hamish Dalzell broke, then deftly slipped the ball to the flying Gordon.

Five minutes later, Ben Morris, with a clever run and draw, and Sam Gilbert, who flipped a pop-up pass on the line, had Jesse Houston across.

The imposing Dalzell was replaced by Mitch Dunshea

early in the second half.

Dunshea was explosive with ball in hand.

Troy Hallett had a big game

at tighthead prop. He pulled off

a crunching head-on tackle early, continued to defend powerfully, and made several strong carries.

Joe Meek had a top game at halfback, making a startling break in the first half that seemed destined to end in a try.

Scorers:

Lincoln University 36 (Connor Gordon, Jesse Houston, Cullen Grace, Nic Souchon, Caleb Makene tries; Sam Gilbert 4 conv, pen) beat Sydenham 24 (Morgan Inness, Matt James, Dan Fransen tries; Jack McLeod 2 conv, pen; Jack Wakeling conv). Half-time: 17-14.