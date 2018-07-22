Gatekeepers of rowing history

Long-time members of the Avon Rowing Club have banded together to ensure memorabilia spanning almost a century is displayed with pride at their Kerrs Reach clubrooms. Jacob Page finds out the motivation behind the move

Three Avon Rowing Club life members are on a mission to restore and display memorabilia of the club’s most successful moments.

Warren Blazey, Ray Flanagan and Dave Husband, who have a combined involvement of more than 160 years, are part of the Avon Rowing Shed Wednesday, where up to six long-time club members work to restore and display some of the club’s proudest memorabilia.

The club was formed in 1861 as the Trades Rowing Club before changing their name in 1864 to Avon. They had to build new, temporary facilities on their Kerrs Reach site in the red zone in 2012 after their previous building was severely damaged by the earthquakes. But the club remains in a state of flux until a decision is made about what will happen to their land.

As a result, much of the memorabilia was in storage, with some of the oars at the Commodore Hotel. The club has one of the richest history’s in New Zealand rowing and memorabilia relating to some of the biggest names is going back on the walls.

The wooden boat in which Avon duo Rangi (Fred) Thompson and Bob Stiles won a silver medal in the men’s pair at the 1932 Olympics sits high up in the rafters.

It was New Zealand’s first Olympic silver medal, and was won in dramatic fashion. With 600m remaining, the Kiwi pair had pulled away from the Polish and Dutch teams and were putting pressure on leaders Great Britain.

Then a stay on the stroke rigger broke. The New Zealand boat swung around immediately off its course and the stay dragged in the water. Fortunately, the pair were able to right the boat and claim second.

An oar used by club members Athol Earl and Trevor Coker in the gold medal-winning New Zealand eight at the Munich Olympics in 1972 rests above the oar used by George Keys in his bronze medal row with the Kiwi coxed four in Seoul in 1988.

Photos of brothers George and Ted Lindstrom and Dave and Humphrey Gould hang on the walls to illustrate their national dominance as a combination in the 1940s.

Mr Blazey also has memories of a young Eric Murray. Murray, who formed a dominant combination with Hamish Bond until 2016 in the men’s pair, spent two seasons at Avon as an under-23 rower in 2001, trying to crack the New Zealand squad.

Mr Husband said a social function in February acted as the starting point to get past members back and involved with the club. “We all have time on our hands now that we are retired,” Mr Husband said.

“When we joined the club, a lot of the older members were working hard to keep the club going and help out the club, and that’s what we want to do,” Mr Flanagan said.

“We want to put back into the club what we have got out of it over the years,” Mr Husband said.

The trio have had some laughs over the years raising funds for the club. They remember planting asparagus plants as teens and almost getting blown away by the north-westerly. They also recall raffling off a pig in a wheelbarrow in 1969 to get funds for a new boat.

“We’re all past presidents of the club, all life members and we want to see the club’s history celebrated,” Mr Husband said.

“The reality is these are temporary clubrooms and until someone comes up with an answer that’s what we’ll have,” Mr Flanagan said. “The ultimate goal would be to have permanent club rooms again and have a museum-type aspect to it that we can show this sort of stuff.”

Club president Trudy Keys husband George was in the bronze medal-winning four in 1988. She said it was time to celebrate the history of the club to current and future generations.

The club is affiliated with nine Christchurch high schools and has 500 members. It has three current world champions in Olivia Loe, daughter of former All Blacks prop Richard, a 2017 world champion in women’s double sculls; John Storey in the double sculls; and Grace Prendergast in the coxless pair.

All will be eager to add an oar, photo or Olympic medal to the clubrooms in the years to come.