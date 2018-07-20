From physio to super-sub on the NZ fistball team

Dallington’s Georgia Hollebon has gone from team physio/manager to super substitute in the New Zealand fistball team at the world championships in Austria.

The 27-year-old went to a ‘give it a go’ day for the sport late last year and it escalated from there. Fistball is similar to volleyball.

“I went a long and had a look and saw they were off to the world champs and thought I’d offer my services as a physio, and then I also became team manager as our coach just had a baby,” she said.

“Then over the last six months I’ve played and now I’ll be a substitute,” she said. Georgia leaves next week for the tournament which runs from July 24-28.

A team has five players who are allowed three hits before returning the ball which can bounce before each hit.

The ball must be hit with a closed fist and it is generally played on a 50m x 20m court with a ball that is heavier than a volleyball and is hit over a ribbon 2m off the ground.

While the New Zealand team has had several series against Australia, including a victorious one in January, this will be their first international tournament.

“It is a bit of an unknown for us but we know we can be competitive.” New Zealand will face Austria, title contenders Brazil, then Switzerland and fellow newcomers Belgium.

“If we can get an early win, then you never know, but experiencing new styles will be a great experience,” she said.