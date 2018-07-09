Fresh look for district council website

The district council has launched a new-look upgraded website to make it easier for residents to find information online.

The upgraded site includes much-improved search capability, a fresh, clean design and a new layout that helps guide users to the pages they want.

The change marks the first time in many years that the website has been refreshed.

“Our old website had been in the same format for around 10 years – with just a partial redesign about five years ago,”said business relationship manager Stephen Hill.

“Although the site was working okay, users were telling us it was often hard to navigate and to find the services they wanted.

“We also knew from research that residents were looking for more functions and information to be available online.

Mr Hill says the district council understands that it may take a little time for some users to get used to the new layout and advises residents to get in contact if they are having issues.