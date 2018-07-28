Foyle, Lake make NZ U20s

Goalkeeper Una Foyle has had the last laugh over the boys who wouldn’t pass the ball to her.

The former Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student, who plays for Coastal Spirit, was a shock call-up for the New Zealand under-20 football World Cup in France next month.

She joins fellow Coastal Spirit teammates, defender Rebecca Lake and utility Talia Herman-Watt. Watt is the non-travelling reserve.

Foyle has made the most of her ability between the goal posts after making the move to the position five years ago. “The boys I was playing with just stopped passing the ball to me so my coach put me back in goal and I guess it’s worked out,” she said.

Foyle missed the cut for the first New Zealand under-20 wider training squad at the start of the year and thought her chance had vanished. However, she was called into the training squad for the final camp a fortnight ago and won the right to pack her bags for France.

“It was a massive shock and surprise to be named after missing out initially in the wider squad,” she said.

“I just kept sending (the coach) videos of what I was doing down here and how I was going and I guess it worked.”

Lake, 19, has been a regular in the national age-group set-up.

“This is a reward for all of the early morning sessions and the late nights,” she said.

“I’ve played against most of the girls I’m now teammates with, so at least there will be familiarity there,” the former Marian College student said.

Both Foyle and Lake split their time between Coastal Spirit’s top women’s side and the 17th grade boys team.

Under new Coastal Spirit football development manager Gary Bennett, the club is making a big push so girls and women’s football can prosper next season.

“I have a real passion for girls and women’s football and have been heavily involved in it for a number of years, particularly in the United States and Canada,” he said.

“We would love to see girls of all ages and ability at Coastal, from mini-football, juniors, youth through to senior women. We are particularly looking to strengthen our numbers to support our successful women’s premier league team for next season,” he said.