Four generations of rugby league friendship

Halswell rugby league teenagers Tanner Smith and Cooper Te Hau are carrying on a family friendship which spans four generations.

They are both Halswell Hornets and Canterbury under-14 teammates – two decades after their grandfathers Norm Geddes and Peter Smith played with

and against each other in the 1970s.

Ironically their fathers, Cooper and Tanner’s great-grandfathers, Arthur Geddes and Pat Smith shared a similar friendship through rugby league, playing with and against each other in various teams.

Pat’s name is on the trophy the winners of the Canterbury premier rugby league final receive each year.

Pat was 31-years-old when he first played for the Kiwis in 1946.

The front-row forward captained the national team in 38 appearances – including 10 consecutive tests – between 1947 and 1949.

Peter was a Canterbury and South Island representative in the 1960s.

Norm, a Papanui stalwart

and Peter, a Marist regular, played against each other throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

“My dad used to pick up Peter in the morning when they used to live out at Prebbleton but we’d see each other on the field,” Norm said.

“It’s quite a thrill to think our families have crossed paths through sport for all these years.”

Norm was a second-rower who transitioned into the centres late in his career and picked up a Canterbury top try-scorers title near the end of his career in the 1970s.

Cooper and Tanner are now coached at Halswell by Cooper’s father, Kevin Te Hau.

Winter Saturdays are busy for the boys, as Tanner plays rugby for St Bede’s College and Cooper plays rugby for St Thomas’ in the morning before they play rugby league for the Hornets.