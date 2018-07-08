Four bars in a small township: Can they all survive?

Lincoln now has four bars within a kilometre of each other with the opening of The Flaming Rabbit. Can they all survive? Reporter Emily O’Connell explores

•The Flaming Rabbit

Owner Paul Goodwin says Lincoln “needed the style” and that’s why he’s opened The Flaming Rabbit.

The name is taken from a large scrub fire in Rolleston in the 1930s, spread by nor’west winds and running rabbits. And yes, rabbit, platter style, is on the menu of the new bar, which is located in the commercial area on Vernon Dr, opposite New World.

Mr Goodwin, who owns the bar with his wife Tessa, is also mine host of the Merrin Street Brewery Bar in Avonhead.

The bar is already getting involved in the community. Mr Goodwin said it helps with the junior section of Springston rugby and as the business grows, they “will get involved with other things”.

The bar is managed by Byron Mann who says there is enough business for four bars in Lincoln.

“Everyone’s got their own personality in what they do,” he says.

But if you think the competition will lead to a price war on drinks and food, don’t hold your breath.

He said at this stage they’re not looking at doing loyalty cards but instead they will look after their regular customers through shouting them a wine or nibbles.

•The Famous Grouse Hotel

The Grouse is housed in Lincoln’s biggest building on Gerald St. It anchors the commercial area.

It was rebuilt after the original 125-year-old building was badly damaged in the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

The hotel is owned by the Lincoln Club, formed in 1969 as the Ellesmere Country Club.

The club has 560 members who enjoy cheaper drinks prices than non-members and other benefits. The club is always on the lookout for new members.

Manager Will Stock also says there is enough room for all in the town.

“Lincoln is growing and it’s great to see the hospitality offering is growing with it,” he said.

Lincoln’s population is expected to grow from 6500 to 9400 in 2025.

Mr Stock said the bars are different, which is great for Lincoln.

The Grouse is a big sponsor of community and sports groups.

But competition for customers is just not at the bar. All four bars have restaurants and that is leading to changes in menus and the way things are done to get the hospitality dollar.

The Grouse also has accommodation, with nine rooms upstairs.

•The Laboratory

Owner Martin Bennett said the The Laboratory has a number of points of differences including its drink, food and “the place itself.”

Mr Bennett said it has 10 beers on tap which are brewed on-site. The most popular is Isotopic Pale Ale.

Another point of difference is The Laboratory has no television screens.

That because it’s a place where you can get away from rugby and other sports matches, he says.

The Lab is not a place for first year university students. Instead it’s the post-graduate, foreign students and professors who frequent it, said Mr Bennett.

He said it’s too early to tell whether the increase in hospitality will lead to a reduction in trade. “I’d like to think that Lincoln’s big enough but time will tell. I’d like to think that perhaps with more places in Lincoln, people will go out more or go out to town less and therefore we can all survive,” he said.

Mr Bennett said The Flaming Rabbit is not a competitor as they both have “different offerings.”

•Black Door Bar and Eatery

The Black Door Bar and Eatery, which opened last year in the former Tea House site in Robert St, declined to be interviewed.