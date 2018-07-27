Former police kiosk’s future uncertain

The police kiosk in Cathedral Square could be removed after being left out of plans for the area.

The police kiosk, which was established in 1986 to increase the sense of security, has not been included in Regenerate Christchurch’s long-term vision for the Square.

The $60-$80 vision released last month included three interconnected spaces; Post Office Place, Library Plaza and Cathedral Gardens.

It included the option of three covered pavilions with a “lattice-style” translucent roof, which in designs sits on the site where the kiosk currently was.

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said it had not made any specific allowances for the kiosk.

“Regardless of whether, or where, the pavilions will be included in the future of the Square, we believe the space where the kiosk currently sits could provide greater benefit in the future as a community space with uninterrupted access to the Christ Church Cathedral.”

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police vacated the kiosk about a year ago when the lease with the city council expired.

“With police moving the central station to Te Omeka, the kiosk was surplus to police requirements.”

The city council is exploring ways to use the building.

Spokesman John Filsell said the kiosk had been used for a number of events and uses since police vacated the building, including storage, a space for lost children and a communications centre.

It had also been used for the Christhurch Marathon, Le Race, and the Kids Festival parade on the weekend.