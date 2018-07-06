Florida school shooting survivors to plant trees in Christchurch

Survivors of one of the worst school massacres in United States history will be in Christchurch this month, and will plant totara trees in Halswell Quarry Park.

They will honour 14 of their fellow students and three staff who were killed at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on February 14.

Twenty eight survivors will meet Canterbury University’s Student Volunteer Army to share their experiences of mobilising after tragedies and would attend a youth leadership summit.

Nikolas Cruz, a former student who had been expelled, went into the school and gunned down 34 people, killing 17 in the third deadliest school shooting in United States history. It prompted the students to start the national #NeverAgain movement calling for tighter gun control.

Survivor Delaney Tarr, who has been a well known activist since the tragedy, will be among those arriving on July 23.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the group wanted to plant native trees to honour the 14 students and three staff killed. The totara was recommended as it was resilient and prominent, Ms Dalziel said.

She said it was the first time trees will be planted in Christchurch in memory of a localised shooting tragedy.

Ms Dalziel said she was looking forward to meeting the group, attending the tree planting and speaking at the youth leadership summit. She would also host an informal dinner for them.

The Student Volunteer Army was set up by Sam Johnson after the September 2010 earthquake and has continued to volunteer since.

Ms Dalziel said it was a significant visit because the group wanted to engage with the SVA, which had also played a significant role following a tragedy.

“It says a lot that they have chosen to visit Christchurch, which is a credit to the calibre of our young people.”

Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder and faces the death penalty if convicted.

His defence has indicated he would plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table.

The group will also visit Wellington’s Government House to meet Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.