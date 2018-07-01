First woman to command city’s naval reserves

An Avonhead navy officer has become the first woman to take command of the city’s Naval Volunteer Reserve.

Lieutenant Commander Zoe Brangwin, 42, took over as commanding officer of HMNZS Pegasus at an official ceremony on Friday.

She took over from Lieutenant Commander Paul Smith, who is now the commander of HMNZS Toroa, the volunteer reserve division in Dunedin.

Formed in 1928, HMNZS Pegasus comprises 74 military personnel and support staff who contribute to the New Zealand Defence Force.

“This certainly ranks as one of my naval career highlights. It’s a great honour and privilege to be appointed commanding officer of any ship or shore establishment,” Lieutenant Commander Brangwin said.

She felt her appointment was significant, but says she was one of “many competent” female officers in the navy.

“I have worked with some outstanding female officers during my time in both the regular and reserve force and I feel proud to have followed them in this respect.”