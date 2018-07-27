Final bill in from SCIRT to fix earthquake battered infrastructure

The final bill for fixing and replacing more than 640km of earthquake-damaged pipes, 108 pump stations, 1300 sq km of roads was $2.2 billion.

The Stronger Christchurch Infrastructure Rebuild Team officially wound up this month after its 12-month defects liability period ended.

SCIRT senior project manager Ross Herrett said while construction of all projects was completed in June, 2017, 754 further items needed repairing since then.

He said the total cost of the defects liability programme was $5,513,000 – two per cent of the total SCIRT programme.

The massive seven-year programme cost $2,230,408,000 in total, Mr Herrett said.

Of that, 54 per cent came from the Crown, and 46 per cent from the city council, he said.

“SCIRT’s $2.23 billion seven-year programme involved more than 700 individual projects across the city repairing and rebuilding underground sewage, stormwater and freshwater pipes, rebuilding wastewater pump stations as well as roads, bridges and retaining walls,” Mr Herrett said.

SCIRT, which was an alliance between the city council and the Government, was formed after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

It was tasked with repairing and replacing Christchurch’s three waters, roading and bridge networks, as well as some retaining walls and stopbanks.

Mr Herrett said SCIRT repaired and replaced 500km of pipes and 78 pump stations in the wastewater network.

He said four stormwater pump stations and 50km of stormwater pipes were repaired and replaced, along with 90km of pipes and 26 pump stations in the fresh water system.

He said 1300 sq km of roads were replaced or repaired, as were 144 bridges and culverts and 180 retaining walls.

Mr Herrett said the SCIRT programme officially finishing was a significant milestone for Christchurch.

“The completion of the SCIRT repair programme has enabled the council’s earthquake damaged horizontal infrastructure to be restored to a functioning infrastructure network for the city, noting there is more work to be done to return the city’s infrastructure to pre-earthquake levels.”

He said it also ensured there were learnings that could be utilised in the future.

“Early on, both the council and SCIRT recognised the importance of ensuring all the information generated by SCIRT, including lessons learned, was transferred to the council at the end of the programme.”

He said that included having all relevant information about the assets it owned and the ability to use the data and documentation created by SCIRT.

Ongoing improvement projects were under way to make the information easier to access and use, Mr Herrett said.