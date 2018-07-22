Family’s straw venture gets nominations

A Lincoln family with a vision to make the town plastic straw-free by 2020 have been nominated for three Selwyn Awards.

Eight-year-old Tui, 10-year-old Mana and father Nathan Martin started their business Plastic Straws Suck late last year.

The idea for the business came from a project the children were doing at school.

Mr Martin said Tui came home and asked what was going on with the world’s plastic use.

“I gave her a choice on doing something and we chose plastic straws because it was something that was achievable,” he said.

The family then starting selling packs of four stainless steel straws and a pipe cleaner for $20 as an alternative.

They have also been spreading the word about the harm caused by plastic to businesses and residents in the community.

Now the trio are up for Environmental, Innovation Excellence and People’s Choice awards at this year’s Selwyn Awards.

The biennial awards are presented to individuals and organisations who live or work in the district to honour outstanding work or inspirational achievements.

Mr Martin said they were “pretty stoked” with the nominations.

He said the business teaches Tui and Mana about environmental awareness, sustainability and entrepreneurship.

“The intent was always create something that gave back . . . 25 per cent of our profits goes towards an organisation of our customers choosing,” Mr Martin said.

He thinks coffee chain Starbucks’ recent decision to go plastic straw-free by 2020 is “great,” however, he says its alternative, paper or compostable straws, does have its problems.

“The thing with compostable straws is that it’s very similar to a plastic straw, that’s just in my opinion, because what happens is compostable straws are only useful if they’re in a recycling programme,” Mr Martin said.

