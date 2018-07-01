Edwards under the learning tree at Kendo World Champs

Cashmere High School student Kai Edwards’ six years of dedication to kendo have seen him named as an apprentice in the New Zealand team for the world championships in Korea.

The 17-year-old from Spreydon is one of three Cantabrians who will be part of the team, with Tania Butterfield in the women’s team and Masa Matsunami competing in the men’s team. The world championships start in September.

He will not compete in the world champs unless required.

Kendo is a Japanese form of fencing with two-handed bamboo swords, originally developed as a safe form of sword training for the samurai.

“I’d done karate for seven years before kendo but I was starting to get bored of it and I noticed the kids my age were leaving,” he said.

“I’d looked at kendo and thought it looked like fun and, while I was initially intimidated by all the shouting, my friends were there and that got me through the introduction.”

Edwards will have the same role Matsunami had at the last world championships three years ago.

“As an apprentice, it’s my role to support both the men’s and women’s teams and to train with them so that, when it is my turn at the next world championships, I’ll be used to the environment.”

New Zealand men’s coach Blake Bennett said he was eager to build depth in the squad, not only for the event in Korea but for the long term.

He said the men’s team is ranks in the top 16 countries in the world but they want to push into the top eight.

Japan, Korea and the united States are some of the traditional heavyweights of the sport, while Italy is the rising European power.