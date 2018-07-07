Economy moving from rebuild to self-sustaining growth

The district’s economy continues to grow as activity in some traditionally strong sectors tapers off.

The latest quarterly economic monitor from analysts Infometrics showed gross domestic product growth in Selwyn at 4.4 per cent per annum in the year to March.

This is well above average, with the Canterbury region expanding 2.1 per cent in the same period, and 2.7 per cent nationally.

Retail continues to grow in the district, with tourism spend one of the highlights in this quarter.

Tourism-related spending increased by 17 per cent in the March year, outstripping the regional increase of 12 per cent and 9.3 per cent nationally.

Retail trade activity was up by 14 per cent overall, with the Canterbury region up by 3.5 per cent.

Rebuild-related projects continue to soften, as house sales have decreased by 7.2 per cent compared with the previous year.

Infometrics’ data shows building consents were down, with the district council issuing 202 new residential building consents in the March quarter, a decrease of 4.2 per cent annually compared with the same period a year ago.

That’s consistent with district council data, which shows that in the year to May, a total of 851 building consent applications were received, compared with 996 for the same time last year.

However, district council building manager Vanessa Mitchell said in May the district council issued 293 building consents, up from 285 at the same time last year.

“We have seen an increase in building consents issued due to increased staff numbers, meaning we’ve been able to process consents more quickly,” she said.

There has also been an increase in commercial building consents, attributed to current projects such as the construction of a new primary school in Lincoln worth $6.7 million.

In the 12 months to June, 330 resource consents were received by the district council, compared to 297 this time last year, which is an increase of more than 10 per cent.

Mayor Sam Broughton said strong commercial growth means the district is heading beyond the re-build phase.

“Our maturing economy is providing the commercial infrastructure that our people need, while creating job opportunities in Selwyn for local people,” he said.