ECan saves big bucks turning down the heating

Energy efficient measures are saving Environment Canterbury tens of thousands of dollars on its power bill.

Saving 20 per cent of the annual bill at the ECan headquarters at 200 Tuam St was almost as simple as changing a few internal settings.

It largely relates to altering settings on the heating ventilation air conditioning plant but also includes all electrical use.

The bill dropped from $196,988 (April 2016 – March 2017) per annum to $132,946, ECan director finance and corporate services directorate Miles McConway said.

“The plant is now running for fewer hours per week at a lower capacity. Additional settings were also added to the flow rates from which we draw water. Furthermore, in times of high load on the network, we temporarily switch to our diesel generator,” Mr McConway said.

Figures released to The Star show that since moving into its Tuam St building in 2016, ECan’s Meridian power bill has dropped from ranging between $12,000 and $25,000 a month to between $8000 and $10,000 since January.

The power bill peaked last January, hitting $25,615.65.

But, ECan wants it to drop at least another $10,000 with the help of solar power.

“From here, we expect a further reduction as we install a 40kW photovoltaic array on the roof which will offset reduce our electricity costs by a further $10k pa plus behavioural changes from staff which will make incremental improvements as well,” Mr McConway said.