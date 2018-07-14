E.coli forces chlorination

Permanent chlorination of the Sheffield­/Waddington water supplies have been fast­tracked because of E.coli.

A decision was made by the district council in consultation with the Canterbury District Health Board to continue chlorinating the scheme after the E.coli boil notice expired last month.

A boil notice was issued on June 7, commencing the temporary chlorination and expired on June 14.

The district council previously confirmed it would permanently chlorinate the water supplies this month and August.

The decision was a result of pipe breaks, backflow, illegal connections and reservoir failures in the supplies.

It received backlash from residents living in the Sheffield, Waddington, Glentunnel, Coalgate and Whitecliffs areas.

The district council’s assets manager Murray Washington said the Sheffield­Waddington supplies will also be upgraded with UV treatment, additional filtration and chlorine equipment.

Work is expected to be completed in September.

Waddington resident Casey de Bruin said wasn’t he aware the district council was still chlorinating the water supplies.

He said the residents should have been notified and believes when the issue of the E.coli is resolved the chlorination should not be continued.

Mr Washington said the Malvern Hills Hartleys Rd scheme could be temporarily chlorinated now, as has been done on a temporary basis as a result of transgressions.

He said the district council will provide consumers with maximum advance notice possible prior to the commencement of permanent chlorination.

Brian Thompson, who previously organised a public meeting in Glentunnel over the permanent chlorination, said had not had an update from the district council.

He said he is continuing fight against the permanent chlorination and to get more information.

