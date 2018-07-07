Dying trees: We could’ve saved them

The Coastal-Burwood Community Board has met with an aborist to resolve the issue of dying trees at the South Brighton Domain estuary edge.

The board visited South New Brighton and met with a city council arborist on Friday in a bid to fast forward a plan to remove the risk they pose.

The board previously had concerns the trees were at risk of falling over.

The arborist said on Friday about one or two trees pose that risk and if they fall, they will fall into the estuary.

It has asked for a report from city council staff for a resolution and to find out how many trees will need to be removed, when they need to be removed and the cost.

The city council decided last year to address the erosion issue as part of the Southshore and South New Brighton Regeneration Strategy. But Ms Money said the strategy will not be released until March next year and it is too long to wait.

City councillor David East said there could be 80 trees that are dead, dying or at risk of falling over.

“Unfortunately if we had repaired the estuary edge over a year ago, a lot of these trees wouldn’t have died,” he said.

Cr East said he is also concerned a replanting/replacement policy for the trees has not yet been established and is hoping a solution will come through as part of the report requested from the arborist.

In January Pegasus Post reported a 30m tree with rotten roots toppled into the Avon River and sunk a Shirley Boys’ High School rowing boat. No one was injured.

After the earthquakes, the city council developed the South New Brighton Reserves Management Plan and a development plan which aims to protect and enhance the cultural, ecological, landscape and recreational values of the reserves.

The board has requested another meeting with city council staff over erosion at the estuary and is hoping to meet again this week, Ms Money said.

“We are losing land which is just unacceptable,” she said.

Organisations in the area have previously raised concerns over the issue, with the South Brighton Motor Camp funding its own flood protection to protect the future of the camp.

