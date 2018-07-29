Drive-by egging plagues Christchurch suburb

Wigram residents are becoming increasingly frustrated over vandalism in the area.

Residents say there have been at least six incidents of egging and one instance of rubbish bins being intentionally damaged.

Wigram resident Tia Tuuta-Rurehe said her family’s house on Winfield St was egged by three people in a white hatchback a fortnight ago.

She also believed the same group tried to steal her car on Monday last week.

“They disabled the central locking and were able to take out the wires that start the car,” Ms Tuuta-Rurehe said.

The alleged group were wearing black hoodies, but she could not identify them, she said.

When her mother looked out of the window after hearing noises, the group ran to a white hatchback, she said.

Six houses were hit by eggs in her neighbourhood, she said.

A Wigram woman who did not want to be named said she received aggressive messages on social media after she posted about her home being egged.

Her house on Bibiana St was egged on Monday last week at about 9.30pm. She has not reported the incident to police but believed neighbours did.

“My whole family was home, husband, three children and a host student, ages 10 to 17.[They] were unsure of what was going on and [it was] a little unsettling,” the woman said.

Police said they received reports of properties being egged four times, two in Wigram and one each in Halswell and Sockburn.

They also received one report of rubbish bins being damaged by a car.

Egging was reported on Richmond Ave, Halswell, last Tuesday. In Wigram, egging was reported on Monday last week on Kittyhawk Ave and again on July 13 on Valiant St.

The incident In Sockburn was reported on Monday last week.

“At this stage we cannot say for sure if they are linked or not,” a police spokeswoman said.

The rubbish bins were damaged on July 11 around 11.30pm, police said.

“A number of wheelie bins were found lying damaged on Aidanfield Dr and Skyhawk Rd. Police attended at the time of the complaint where someone advised a black car hit the bins,” a spokeswoman said.