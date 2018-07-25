Drink driver escapes spectacular crash

Another drink driver has escaped injury after a spectacular crash.

A 34-year-old who was almost four times the drink driving limit rolled his van in Killinchy near Leeston on Thursday night.

It is the third crash involving drink drivers in the Leeston area in three months.

Sergeant Alex Pickover said the man’s vehicle drifted off the road and hit some raised land, causing it to roll.

He said the man, who lives in the district, had been drinking at a friend’s house prior to the accident.

The crash happened on Harmans and Andersons Rds at about 10pm.

The man’s recorded breath alcohol reading was 968mcg/l. The legal limit is 250mcg/l.

The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court on charges of drink driving and careless driving.